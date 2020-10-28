The government our founders gave us was a republic, not a democracy.
“Republic”: A state in which the sovereignty resides in the people and the legislative and administrative powers are lodged in officers elected by them.
“Sovereignty”: The state of being sovereign; supreme authority. The supreme power in a state.
From the Constitution of the United States: Article IV Section 4:
“The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a Republican form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on application of Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against Domestic Violence.”
Socialism
1. Public collective ownership or control of the basic means of production, distribution, and exchange, with the avowed aim of operating for use rather than profit, and of assuring to each member of society an equitable share of goods, services, etc.
2. The doctrines of those advocating this system.
To make Americans accept this, they must socialize them.
Socialize
1. To place under group or government control.
2. To make friendly, cooperative, sociable.
3. To convert or adapt to the needs of a social group.
For the democrats/socialists/Bolsheviks to make socialism work, they must do away with the Constitution and have government rule by tyranny. That’s the only way to force people to comply.
The Constitution has lasted 231 years. Socialist regimes have never lasted very long.
Americans, be careful what you wish for.
Randy Stuck
Grangeville
