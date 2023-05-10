They say there is no porn in our Riggins schools. Salmon River JSD 243 hired some experts to check their website for pornographic material. The school received an all-clear – no porn. This past week, several links containing porn were found on the school’s website. Oops! I hope they can get a refund. It was paid for by your tax dollars. A tip was provided to the school district about access to porn on the website. It must have been easy to find, because after about an hour, the links were gone. These links contained some really sick, disturbing material. Trish, the superintendent, told me that it was not the school’s job or responsibility to monitor the school’s website. Whose job is it then?! She also told me that kids would not go looking for those website links. How does she know? Kids are pretty smart when it comes to technology. Did she know the links were there or that they existed? Since we know the links were there, my questions are:
1. Who put them there?
How many external links did you have to click on whilst searching with a proverbial microscope did it take for you to find pornography? Anything to fit the agenda you're promoting, right? Keep beating your dead horse while people continue trying to appease your sense of righteousness. It's not redundant at all...
Can this superintendent not be fired?
Anything that comes out of 243 is false I have Close to 200 gross photo gross movies ,Toy stores galore,They are so gross I can't post them online .But it's all clear
