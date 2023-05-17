The editorial page, at least in many readers’ minds, is a place for truth.
It’s a place for discussing and hopefully “winning” policy debates.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 7:25 am
The challenges we face as individuals, communities and in “American culture,” however, have moved well beyond questions of policy into areas that can only be described as questions of morality – truly questions of good and evil.
Not all that long ago, we had much more broadly accepted standards in that regard.
In very general terms, America is now a “post-Christian culture,” which is tragic but undeniable. I have my own definitions informing these ideas including:
An Intelligent Designer who is all-knowing and benevolent.
A compassionate Savior who chose His own (undeserved) punishment and death to make it possible for direct, immediate relationship with the God of Creation.
A foundational “law” of love and liberty where choices and consequences play out in individual lives, families and societies.
Not that long ago, life was much simpler. Slower-paced, less entertaining perhaps, but decidedly simpler. Whatever all the reasons and complexities that got us to this point in our shared history, we are all due for a healthy dose of Grace and Truth.
Jesus, it is said in John 1:14, came “full of grace and truth.”
Discussions about protecting children are not policy questions.
Twisting young minds with bizarre, untethered philosophies that deny simple biology, ignore generational consequences and pretend biology is not foundational reality are, in a word, evil.
It undermines everything that leads to a life of fulfillment and joy. And we must continue to expose and resist anything and anyone who seeks to harm children on every possible front.
This is truth.
Broken and hurt people hurt people. We’ve seen it, probably experienced it and, if completely honest, visited it upon others. We cannot and must not ignore civil law and legal consequences, but broken people need compassion, love and help, leading to healing.
This is grace.
Now for the wisdom to know in any given moment and circumstance which to apply.
God help and have mercy on our nation.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
