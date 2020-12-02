America! It is time to choose! And the choice is not easy! And filled with potential problems!
But the continuing Covid threat is forcing us at every level into choices, which not only impact are daily lives today, but have profound implications on our future!
The issue is really very simple! Are we willing to assume a bit more risk to preserve a fast disappearing tradition of freedom? Must we really follow regulations handed down to us by well-meaning individuals who are expected to come up with solutions to deal with this new virus, well -nown by now to all as “Covid,” or “Corona?” Does one size really fit all? Have we ever in the past been so disrupted by similar threats, like the “Swine flu” for example?
The fact is, what is now expected of those public servants is totally ridiculous! And I say so deliberately with no intent to criticize! Take school sports, mentioned briefly here last month. True, the number of confirmed virus victims has increased, if one believes the constant reminders in the press or TV. But the ignored ratio of deaths is still below 1 percent. And why is it that so-called “Covid” deaths require so many headlines, when other causes are ignored, or are of no concern? At this point I have to ask, why do we never hear of the continued slaughter of unborn children, still averaging over 3,000/day, legally, in this country! An annual total — one million, that is one million, dwarfing any death figures you will find from Covid!
Anyway, local schools are now trying to implement current regulations seeming ridiculous to me. We are told only one parent per player can attend games! Despite normal life, life is still going on in some areas. Families are together like normal. Students attend classes almost like normal in many areas. So why the same rule in areas where Covid seems to be running rampant, as in other schools where it is seemingly nonexistent? My point is simply this! In our free society, decisions affecting families and local areas can better be made by the local people than by even well-meaning officials at higher levels. To continue this growing practice may well mean the end of our freedom as we have known it, and forces us to ask, “Just when will it ever end?
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
