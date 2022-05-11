It is extremely frustrating to see so few people voting in the freest and richest nation in history.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of good reasons not to vote:
• Who the hell is counting my vote?
• Do I vote my conscience or join others to get somebody decent elected?
• My party sucks but any other vote will fail.
• What difference will it make?
The reason people don’t vote isn’t because it’s too difficult to get to the polls. Early and vote-by-mail methods don’t improve turnout. They only open the door for more fraud which discourages voting.
Fixing this requires changes those in power will not want. It sees two possible ways to improve things:
• Reduce the distance between the voter and the representative; use a multitier form of representation or reduce the size of our districts.
• Reduce the possibility of fraud in an election. Hand count! Use ballots that have a unique code on them that is kept secret till the voter votes by using a scratch-off coating. The voter can write this down and verify online later their ballot was recorded and counted correctly. Open up vote counting to the community, in large public spaces where as many can participate as they like and remove party control over who gets to watch or count. Scan every ballot and tally sheet and voter list and put them online so anyone can do a recount in the privacy of their home anytime.
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
