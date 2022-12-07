Pseudointellectualism: A person who fakes an intellectual capacity they do not have in order to appear more appealing to others. Normally has the opposite effect.

Jay Maxner once again attempts to overwhelm us with his pseudo-intellectualism, being the expert on Marxism and how dangerous Gretchen Wissner, a despot from Moscow, Idaho, a hotbed of liberalism that threatens to cast our society into Marxism. All this from her comparing, in her opinion, Republicans and Democrats. And of course, myself, who makes light of Gretchen’s threat to our political system with her Marxist beliefs and my attempts to marginalize and denigrate the great prophet Maxner, who has inspired a run on bookstores and libraries to get copies of The Black Book of Communism, 5th Edition Cambridge: Harvard.

