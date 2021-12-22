Recently my doctor described a situation he faced, where a woman was brought into emergency with severe life-threatening COVID. When asked why she had refused to take the vaccine shots she stated that “She was afraid of them!” How stupid can some people be, and are you one of them?
Unless you are luckily among those with proven natural immunity, going without a vaccine you could be threatening yourself and those around you.
Bob Walker
Grangeville
