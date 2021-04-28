Education of preschoolers, K-12, and college/university level has been at the center of attention in the Idaho legislature for several weeks. Most of the debate addresses whether tax dollars should fund curricula, activities, and teacher training espousing social justice, critical race theory, and Marxism/socialism indoctrination.
These ideologies focus on destroying our families, replacing them with any group calling itself a family (two guys, two gals...) and supporting LBGTQ identities. A child/student is encouraged to be whatever gender he wants to be. The formation of a classless society with no prejudice to race or ethnic background must move forward. Religion becomes outlawed. To expedite the plan, wealth will be divided with the poor, so that all become equally poor. Each community member receives free goods and services as needed. Other goals include the establishment of democracy as the indispensable foundation of socialism/communism and the destruction of our economic system, which has lifted more people from poverty than any other.
This indoctrination begins at birth and continues through the university level, teaching your child to turn against you, society, and government. If the brainwashing has been successful, the converted student lashes out waving the Marxist clenched fist...protesting, burning, looting, causing physical harm, expressing disdain and disgust for all aspects of freedom, at times, even divorcing his own parents.
The $6 million grant for the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children passed by one vote in the Senate. Senators Crabtree and Agenbroad voted for S1193, declaring disbelief that preschoolers would be subjected to leftist ideology. (For Marxists, destruction of the family and faith in God begins in the preschool.) Respected businesses, including Caterpillar and John Deere, invested $30,000 to write the grant that was submitted to the Trump administration. The senators said they didn’t believe these businesses could possibly support the teaching of such “nefarious indoctrination.” Truth is, these businesses join with China to support social justice and many other facets of Marxism via Agenda 20/2030.
The constituents of Idaho are due an apology. Lack of research led these senators to cast a vote for the death of America and liberty. It is time for our senators to vote for American values.
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
