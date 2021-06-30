The time for a full forensic audit of SD244 is here.
The recent levy failure and decision against rerunning it due to public feedback requires it. Priority number 1 is protection and safety of district office staff and the district employees charged with managing a large public budget.
Wise and transparent practices would have it no other way.
While the district website posts what are called annual audits, these all include cover letters and notes stating information is provided by district management, is in accordance with generally accepted accounting practices in the U.S. but consistently also states the auditing company (Presnell Gage) “... do not express an opinion or provide any assurance on the information because the limited procedures do not provide us with sufficient evidence to express an opinion or provide any assurance.”
Also stated in these cover letters:
“Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.”
While these are standard liability dodging cover letters for most industries, they do clearly state the “annual audit” is essentially working with information provided by employees of the District. The audit does not include actually checking for errors or other inconsistencies.
The same company has done these audits with essentially the same general cover letter for well over a decade.
Finally, I have no idea what other company is available to conduct these annual audits, but the mere appearance of nepotism, whether real or imagined, is just plain bad business and again, potentially sets up district employees for problems that are avoidable.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.