America is founded on religious and political freedom. I am free to believe, say, and think what I want in America!
Unless it’s about a god that I imagine to be true, and I’m in a public school. Then I need to keep my mouth shut! I learned that in 1st grade when I raised my hand to answer the teacher’s question, “How were mountains formed?” I quickly responded, “God made them!” She informed me that we don’t talk about our “own beliefs” in school.
It makes sense, in hindsight. We were there to learn science, not religion. At the time I thought it was weird because every day we said the pledge, “One Nation, Under God...” I guess I was only supposed to talk about God when they said it was okay.
Now it’s 2022. We still can’t pretend there is a god and talk about it in public school. Everyone knows that! But if a girl thinks she is a boy, she can pretend she is, and everyone around her has to pretend this with her! Even if they don’t believe it! Now the whole class, teachers, staff, the administration must call her “him.” If not, they could be expelled or lose their jobs! It’s policy.
Wait! I thought they were there to learn science, not psychology and sexuality! In more “progressive” areas of America, other confused children are now calling themselves “furries.” These kids act like animals, usually cats or dogs. The administrations, in certain schools, are now requiring teachers to engage in this imaginary act with the children! What will their “smartphones” tell them to act like next?
When does one person’s freedom infringe upon somebody else's? When is “expressing yourself” going too far? Why does anyone’s sexuality need to be expressed while they are learning math? Why discipline them at all if they are allowed to crawl around, acting like animals? Where is the line going to be drawn?
I have raised four children. My kids are successful. They hold jobs and conversations with adults, in an era where kids don’t know how to work! These morals helped me train high functioning humans:
Give them guidelines. Give them standards and deadlines. Give them gratitude and praise when they do a job well. Require them to do it over if they don’t do it well. Be brave and tell them the truth, even when it hurts.
What is happening in the schools right now is not working! There are no standards. The handbook says one thing and then the rules bend to make it easy on the kids. This only confuses them.
I’m going to try something new. I’m going to vote no on the supplemental levy, District 243. It’s time to draw a line. No more sexuality and gender-bending in school! There is a better way to do things! Let’s start by making our own decisions for our school and not adopting everything the federal government hands down to us. It’s time to quit saying, “Oh, well. There’s nothing we can do about it.”
I live here in Riggins, Idaho for a reason. If I want social confusion, I’ll head on down to L.A.
Shoshannah Hollon
Riggins
