Left/progressive liberals (MVSD) have ONE strategy (more govt.) and one tactic — blame everything on someone else. Tell me: Who is unprofessional — Casey Smith or (Superintendent?) Fiske — this is the outrageous, disrespectful and false statement Fiske has the nerve to put in the newspaper:
“I have been taken aback by the lack of professionalism by a board member. This has absolutely nothing to do with his opinion; it has to do with his attack and the outright fabrications, only meant to blow up voters and get them off kilter, not knowing what to believe.”
People “not knowing what to believe” was, in fact, Fiske’s goal in public meetings. Blah blah blah, yada yada... save our children — Todd droning on trying to hypnotize folks into submission and never answering what does the levy pay for?
No, Fiske has blown it and gone too far. He is openly condemning his boss, Casey Smith — thereby condemning we the people who voted for Casey and against the levy — and on top of this, Fiske admits he has COVID funds to cover the gap for 1 to 2 years.
What’s the answer? Get rid of Fiske; he will bankrupt our schools. The school he ran in Montana failed just like the levy. It closed and next thing you know he gets bailed out by MVSD. Did the board know about this failure and still hire him? Or were they so incompetent they didn’t bother to know? Either way, it’s awful.
Time to dump Fiske and the rest of the board. Let’s all start with another resounding no vote in August. We the people can’t pay for another election we don’t want. Remember, rising property taxes are already on the way — see your June assessment — but be sitting down.... A new school tax will add insult to injury.
Source for Fiske bio — https://flatheadbeacon.com/2020/03/11/summit-preparatory-school-close/
Joshua Palken
Elk City
