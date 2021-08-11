Priscilla Giddings will hold a meet and greet at 2 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 22 at the Kamiah American Legion Hall on Main Street in Kamiah. She will be talking about her run for the Lieutenant Governor’s office. We will have the opportunity to let her know our concerns. The Boise political machine has kicked into high gear to smear and discredit her. Her main opponent, House Speaker Scott Bedke, is on the attack using taxpayer funds to bring false ethics charges against her. His cronies, who also follow the orders of the big special interests groups and big business, have joined forces with Bedke to take her down.
Priscilla stands for open, honest government and individual freedom. That is a threat to their corrupt system. Bedke will have access to millions of dollars from the multinational corporations that he has given insider deals to for years. If they are successful in putting him in office, we can be assured of more of the same top-down tyranny that we have been experiencing for the past year and a half.
We have an opportunity, with Priscilla, to push back and break the shackles that bind us. This is a grassroots effort. We need to get involved now, while we still can. Tell your friends. Write a letter to the editor supporting Priscilla. Come to the meet and greet on the 22 in Kamiah. Go to Priscilla’s campaign site at giddings4idaho.com and learn more. Support her efforts. Get on her email list to be kept up to date. If not now, when?
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
