Okay people, it’s time for another wakeup call. Have you heard about the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill Biden and Democrats are trying to pass? According to a member of the infrastructure committee, this bill only allocates $60 billion to infrastructure and the rest is pork for the Democrats and their cronies. How does Biden plan to pay for this bill? Tax the ultra and mega rich. Problem is, these people have attorneys and financial advisors who move their money around to avoid ludicrous tax schemes. Biden’s tax plan will give the IRS more access to your bank accounts, authorizing banks to tag every $600 transaction. How does that hurt the rich? Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas nailed it on the head, calling this the PPP, Penalty on Poor People. This plan will be devastating to the middle class and people on fixed incomes. Closer to home, on a similar note, Reclaim Idaho is back. The solution they are peddling is the same socialist garbage — tax the rich.
Del Rio, Texas, Mayor Lozano (D) got tired of waiting for Biden or the laughing hyena Harris to help with the border crisis so he took matters into his own hands. On Friday, he declared a state of emergency for his city and closed the border, ordered and received backup from law enforcement throughout his state, mobilized the National Guard and arranged to start moving the 15,000 migrants Biden invited to America out of his city. Mayor Lozano stated his first priority was to protect the residents of his city. Of course Biden, working from his basement, is taking credit for this bold move.
Hope everyone got to see the Army vs Navy game a couple weeks ago. How heartwarming it was to see all those football players come running out onto the field, each holding an American flag. At halftime, the band did an outstanding job showcasing the United States of America and our American flag, but the coup de grace was the chanting by hundreds of young students in the bleachers, F…Biden, F…Biden, F…Biden. Maybe there is still hope for America.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
