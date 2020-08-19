After reading “Know the Answer” in the Aug. 12 edition, and being something of a historian myself, I must point out a few things about your latest attempt to put forth historic fact.
What is possibly the most written about and historic trail was left out of your discussion. Not mentioned was the Tree Blaze Trail from Grangeville to the town of Roosevelt. William Campbell and Bill Stonebraker were awarded the contract and built the trail. It went from Grangeville across the Buffalo Hump country to Dixie, from Dixie over Rabbit Point to the Salmon River, where Campbells Ferry is today. It crossed the Salmon River and went up Little Trout Creek, over Burnt Knob and on through the Chamberlain Basin, where Stonebraker had his ranch. The Three Blaze Trail was intended to replace the Warren Trail, which traversed very rugged country. A more detailed description can be found in the book, Pioneer Days in Idaho County, Volume 2, pages 456 and 457. On these pages, you will also find the fate of William Campbell, but be aware, this is only one of the stories surrounding his fate.
The damming of Monumental Creek had little to do with the soil type. The mining being done was hydraulic, and the mining took out the toe of the hillside, leaving the upper slope basically hanging in the air and susceptible to the pull of gravity. It took little snowmelt or spring rain to saturate the slope, and down it came.
To avoid confusion or conflicting history at some point in the future, one should always spend the time to verify what one puts into print.
James G. Huntley
Grangeville
