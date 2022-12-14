Over the past few weeks, I have stated facts related to Marxism, its prevalence and threat to our society. The Marxist tactic of fallacious character assassination that has been leveled at me, as a result, has proven my point. To end this diatribe and to make room for more constructive discussions, I will say no more.

Jay Maxner

