Over the past few weeks, I have stated facts related to Marxism, its prevalence and threat to our society. The Marxist tactic of fallacious character assassination that has been leveled at me, as a result, has proven my point. To end this diatribe and to make room for more constructive discussions, I will say no more.
Jay Maxner
