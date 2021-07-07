After COVID restrictions and recommendations went over so well in Idaho County, I was surprised to see so many fireworks as a result of the City of Grangeville’s ban.
Oh wait... the exact opposite happened. Little concern for COVID precautions but plenty for fireworks.
My mom’s around-the-corner neighbors died within days of each other due to COVID. Others we knew died. Many people around our community have residual, negative health complications and effects due to COVID.
When the City of Grangeville put out their fireworks ban I thought, “Surely people will scoff at this and light off fireworks anyway.” But to my surprise my fellow citizens complied for the most part.
But not at our house. The kids had a great time lighting up the night.
After hearing about this ban, I considered the condition of my neighbors’ landscaping — green and regularly watered. I then considered my own — it is the same. Although we are “safe and sane” people when it comes to fireworks, we decided with consideration of others to ignore the city’s ban.
No one died. And although we had prepared for it, nothing was set ablaze.
Consideration of others and preparedness based on the government entity being correct and open in what is being disclosed are very key components when choosing your actions based on what you think is right and wrong from a government’s perspective. Right?
Benjamin McLean
Grangeville
