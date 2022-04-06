Thank you so much for the long hours and hard work you put in this past winter keeping our roads open. The heavy, deep snow that came so fast and the relentless winds were a true challenge – yet there you were, opening roads during cold and blizzards to make us safer. You are appreciated more than you will ever know.
Lynn DuFur
Grangeville
