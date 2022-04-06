Thank you so much for the long hours and hard work you put in this past winter keeping our roads open. The heavy, deep snow that came so fast and the relentless winds were a true challenge – yet there you were, opening roads during cold and blizzards to make us safer. You are appreciated more than you will ever know.

Lynn DuFur

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments