Recently I traveled to Boise, Highway 95 and I84 going and Highway 55 returning. I also recently was party to a shuttle, moving vehicles from Boundary Creek on the Upper Middle Fork Salmon River to Cache Creek west of North Fork, Idaho, retrieving vehicles at Corn Creek and returning them to Grangeville via the Bitterroot Valley in Montana and Highway 12. In addition, I have traveled to the Lewiston area several times during the past two weeks.
Please explain why Grangeville has the highest diesel prices, ($0.10 to $0.40 higher) than all areas north, south, east and west.
