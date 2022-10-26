I perceive that too many men and women who struggle with their business product or service seek to join “the business of government” to secure subsidies, benefits, perks and advantages from the public treasury, or, directly from taxpayers in the name of ‘safety’ or ‘public good.’ Of course, selling a product or service is extraordinarily difficult. It requires a product and service that is so good others will purchase the product or service of their free will.
I think owners who seek special exemptions, subsidies, benefits, perks or advantages via public treasury are dishonest with themselves and others. They render themselves incapable of improvement. They turn away from the very challenge that invites them to tap into their ingenuity or creativity to improve their product or service… the very thing that got them started. The public treasury becomes a crutch, stifling their internal potential. Instead of unlocking their potential, in the ‘business of government,’ they find it easier to obtain an advantage by adding a word to a law. Further, they may eliminate or cripple their competition in the same way. Disguised and sold as ‘safety’ or ‘public good,’ both behaviors are harmful to themselves and us, who must pay for their crutch… crutches that are made of gold and debt.
