About those elections polling locations….
Providing you haven’t moved in the past 10 years, you have the same polling place for every election, be it school, city, county, state, or other small taxing district. The polls are open for every election from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and there is an option for requesting an absentee ballot or voting early at the Idaho County Courthouse. Grangeville voters always vote at the National Guard Armory for every election they are eligible to vote in. If, for some reason, there is ever a change in the polling location, Idaho Code requires that we send out a letter to all impacted registered voters advising them of the new location.
Transparency, consistency, and oversight in voting practices are in place to help people vote with confidence. The legislature doesn’t always get things right, but when consolidated elections were enacted in 2011, shifting the responsibility for conducting all elections to the office of the county clerk, it was a step in the right direction.
Kathy Ackerman
Idaho County Clerk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.