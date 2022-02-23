“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well-thought lessons of how they in their lifetimes must do the same. And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.”— President Ronald Reagan.
“Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.”— Mark Twain.
Suppose you were Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.
The Bible says anyone acting like there’s no God to whom we’re all accountable is a fool:
“The fool hath said in his heart, ‘There is no God” (Psalm 14:1).
“Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee” (Luke 12:20).
These past couple of weeks, Justin Trudeau, spoke and acted with idolatrous arrogance. He shunned golden opportunities for statesmanlike listening. Instead, he hit peacefully protesting truckers with below-the-belt political slugs – threatening to seize their children, freeze their finances, confiscate their property, euthanize their pets, and generally destroy their livelihood – all because they protested endless mandates.
Trudeau misrepresented peacefully protesting truckers, throwing unfounded slurs at the men and women who move crucial freight – from food to medical supplies. Trudeau demonized Canadian patriots as Nazis, misogynists, and racists – because they dared to peacefully protest his autocratic rule.
Trudeau treated peaceful truckers like terrorists – because they had the guts to ask: “When can we have our lives back?”
The Canadian Parliament is partly to blame for not meeting to debate Trudeau’s invoking of Canada’s Emergency Powers Act. What emergency?
Trudeau should have sent a delegation to do what Canadians do so well – talk things out.
People will ask, “Who mocked freedom as cynically as Joe Biden?” The current default answer is coiffed-haired, unjust Justin Trudeau.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
