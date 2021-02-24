“Your church is full of hypocrites and sinners!”
“Sure, but come and join us, one more is always welcome!”
That’s a problem with today’s churches. Not everyone is a saint. We are populated with ordinary people, just like you and me. However, most folks who go to church should know some things that you may not know. Like, where did mankind come from, what should we be doing now, why we don’t do that, and, most importantly, what is our destiny.
Destiny? Yes, our final destination. Christians have the hope of being allowed to join their Creator in a “new heaven and a new earth” (II Peter 3:13) where we will live perpetually.
How does one qualify for life in perpetuity? To find the answer, read the book of John in your Bible or come join a bunch of ordinary people …at church. If all the different denominations confuse you, just consider it a buffet or smorgasbord. Some ordinary people like their food five-star hot, some like it mild. Having a real choice is wonderful but we shouldn’t let preferences divide us more than necessary.
Gathering together with other ordinary people is truly vital for living an extraordinary Christian life. Becoming a Christian is simple, but living a Christ honoring life is not so easy. We all need help. If you would like to have true hope for the future and peace in a troubled world today, look to Jesus, the Author of life’s handbook.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.