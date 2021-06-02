I just watched a news report of Idaho Representative Giddings talking with her constituents insisting, “I will not be muzzled.” I wondered if the audience really knew what happened to that brave, young woman in Boise.

Only 19 years old, this young girl, an intern, was violated by someone she should have been able to trust, an Idaho legislator, much older than she. Even after suffering through a horrible experience, she came forward and told the truth in very difficult circumstances. The setting was extreme for her, but she trusted the system and told her story. And then, after suffering through all of it, the system betrayed her. Representative Giddings betrayed her.

I found it heartbreaking to watch some of the footage played after testimony. I cannot understand that Giddings can even begin to think it is ok to make the victim’s name public. The fact that she and other representatives were seen mocking her during her testimony, is also so upsetting. She is an officer in the Air Force and should absolutely know better.

Most of the people in Rep. Giddings audience look like good people. I wonder... what if the victim was a daughter, niece or granddaughter from Grangeville, or White Bird, or Cottonwood? Would that be enough to make you to think long and hard about the kind of person you want representing you? I truly want to believe you also find this action from Giddings totally unacceptable.

Jody Ochoa

Boise

