Former President Donald Trump’s order to extend Secret Service protection to key allies and all of his adult children cost taxpayers $1.7 million, The Washington Post reported Friday.
Secret Service protection once a president is out of office is typically provided for the former president and first lady for life, and for any children until they reach age 16.
But Trump ordered the protection provided for six months after he left office for all four of his adult children and their spouses. He also extended protection to former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.
Secret Service agents racked up costs trailing Trump’s wealthy adult children at “ski vacations, weekend houses, a resort in Cabo San Lucas, and business trips abroad,” the Post noted.
“Who wouldn’t enjoy continuing their free limo service and easy access to restaurant tables?” asked Jim Helminski, a former Secret Service executive. “Even if there was a credible risk to family and associates of Trump, these people are now private citizens who can afford to hire ... private security firms for their personal protection,” he told the Post.
The most jaw-dropping expenditures were the $52,000 spent to guard Mnuchin, a multimillionaire, during a trip in June to Israel to scout new business opportunities, followed by a trip to a conference in Qatar. Costs included $11,000 for agents’ rooms at Qatar’s St. Regis Doha, according to government spending records, the Post reported.
Mnuchin’s total Secret Service tab hit $479,000, and included $114,000 for rooms at a W Hotel in Los Angeles, Vanity Fair noted.
Mnuchin told the newspaper that he didn’t ask for the extra protection. But he was free to turn it down, which he didn’t, the Post noted.
No one else covered by extra protection responded to the Post’s requests for comment.
So, all you Trumpers who criticize waste in government spending should take a look at your “hero” who likes to reward the rich while people who need help are ignored. The only excuse for this that I can think of is: “When God said brains, you all thought he said trains and hid.”
Ted Sellitti
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.