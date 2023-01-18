I am deeply grateful that my son trusts me to help him grow and learn and make decisions. His father also trusts me to work with him to raise our son. I am also thankful to say that his school trusts me to do my part to help this child grow and learn and make good decisions, and we trust them. We do not take the responsibility of raising our child lightly.
Sadly, there are people in this community who do not think my husband and I are capable of making decisions for our son and our family, and perhaps believe they know better than we do. I certainly appreciate help from friends and family. I don’t appreciate others telling me they know better than my husband and me with regard to what is best for our family.
Did you know that this year, while I was registering my son for school, I signed many permission forms? One of which was a library access permission form giving me the full responsibility and management of my son’s library access. I appreciate that sort of attention from a public school, and I wholeheartedly accept responsibility. I have never in my life seen a book force itself on a person. So, I gave my son full access to the library because I believe with all my heart that we can manage anything and everything together with direct, open and honest communication.
I know trust can be difficult, and it seems to be challenged daily. I know we often believe we know better than others with how things “should be.” Everyone has an opinion, and while I love and respect our similarities and our differences, I do not feel the opinion of a few belongs in the school library. This is why I appreciate the library access form because it puts me in control. I know that most people are just trying to help by dictating what is on the shelf, and I appreciate that, I really do. But I think I got this one.
