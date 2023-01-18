I am deeply grateful that my son trusts me to help him grow and learn and make decisions. His father also trusts me to work with him to raise our son. I am also thankful to say that his school trusts me to do my part to help this child grow and learn and make good decisions, and we trust them. We do not take the responsibility of raising our child lightly.

Sadly, there are people in this community who do not think my husband and I are capable of making decisions for our son and our family, and perhaps believe they know better than we do. I certainly appreciate help from friends and family. I don’t appreciate others telling me they know better than my husband and me with regard to what is best for our family.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments