The song performed by Jason Aldean is quickly recognized by small towns all over our great country. 55 of my 70 years have been spent living and working in small-town America. I have raised my children with small-town ethics. When the town needed search and rescue, we showed up. We gathered goods for a burnt-out neighbor, even though they live clear across town. We stood up against outside influences that would conflict with the morals of our small town. We worked hard together and united as neighbors for good causes like our school, churches, civic organizations, seniors, etc. The city folks around us don’t understand us and rarely do they even speak to their next-door neighbor. Last year, I let my neighbor know I would be gone for a couple of weeks. He assured me he would keep track of my place. Upon returning home, I discovered trail cameras focused on my home and driveway. Small-town neighbors are great.
Idaho is a small state that used to have a small-town attitude. But even our small towns are losing the unity of neighbors and community. Right here in Riggins, the big city wokeness is influencing our small town. How you ask? We can’t even agree to demand the garbage of pornography be removed from our school. When you smile while listening to, Try That in a Small Town, and brag that you live in one of those small towns described in the song, think again, you are being deceived.
