Mary Hohmann, [Free Press May 24 issue] it doesn’t matter whether you blame the Democrat party or Biden, Californians are moving here and you can’t stop them. My parents and I lived in southern California in the 50s. My dad tore down an old school and made adobe bricks for his home. We would often visit his parents in the mountains, who lived in a log cabin with a dirt floor. Definitely not rich Californians.
In 1954, we moved to an island in Washington and built a log home, most residents being as poor as we were, fishermen and farmers. For quite a long time, living there with a two-hour ferry ride to the mainland, we noticed the first wave of home buyers and then another wave and another until the 80s when people had yachts with helicopter pads and homes with their own golf courses. Well water, now owned by the state, was deemed unsafe. A tree with an eagle’s nest cut down brought a $10,000 fine. No building within 300 feet of such a tree. Pop kept saying, “Son, the California do-gooders are gonna drive you out.” After he died, they did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.