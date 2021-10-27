I have been following the school board closely having attended board meetings and negotiation meetings to view interactions for myself and make my own observed conclusions. I have spoken to Katrena Hauger on numerous occasions and have been impressed with her knowledge from working for the teachers in their union. I have always wanted to see her serve on the board and put her ideas of bridging the board members and teachers into action. I believe there has been a lack of respect for teachers from some board members and that Hauger would lead the board to greater respect for teachers which is vital to retaining our current staff let alone attracting teachers.
But while Hauger was teaching school, a position came open and now Katie Matthews serves on the school board. I find her to be very passionate about this position, often being the only board member who read all the material before the meeting. She is humble enough to not toot her own horn, so let me share with you one of my observations. She feels financial transparency is key to regaining the communities’ trust in order to pass levies. There is now a committee within the school board to address these financial concerns and allow a greater transparency. Yes, Matthews is the one that championed for this financial committee to offer transparency to the community. The superintendent suggested the committee at the board meeting and appointed two other board members beside her. But without Katie Matthews, this committee would not have been created. How do I know that? Because it has been needed for years and never accomplished until her service on the board. So, now I feel Matthews would continue to serve us well.
Even though I have always wanted to see what miracles Hauger could accomplish on the board with her vast knowledge and wealth of passion, I feel both women are remarkable, passionate, devoted leaders who would serve well. I am glad I don’t live in Zone 5 and have to choose between these two, superior candidates.
Heather Newson
Grangeville
