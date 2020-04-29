Attended the ICFP (page 6, April 22 edition) announced sheriff’s meet and greet at Long Camp yesterday (Saturday, April 25). Candidate Deputy Ulmer was a no show. Sheriff Giddings and candidate Casey Zechmann were on hand to speak and answer questions.
I inquired of the organizer (private citizen) as to candidate Ulmer’s lack of attendance. He had invited all to attend—Deputy Ulmer said “I’m booked”. Offered any date at his convenience—”I’m booked.”
An informed voter is a knowledgeable responsible citizen. At this time of the plandemic, how are we to vote intelligently when there is not access all of the candidates?
When is the Grangeville meet and greet? Will candidate Deputy Ulmer show to answer inquiries as to his platform?
Law enforcement is an extremely important position in our communities, not a popularity contest. I have questions as to all candidates’ platforms and changes that they plan on implementing in our county!
John Warford
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.