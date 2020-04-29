As I read “Sheriff” Giddings’ response to Lieutenant Ulmer running for sheriff, I can add hypocrite to my list of character flaws that Giddings possesses. Giddings actually gives credence to the need for Ulmer to take over as sheriff of Idaho County.
Ulmer clearly defines a strategic outline to forge relationships between communities and law enforcement, which has proven essential in lowering crime rates and combatting drug-ravaged populations.
Giddings, what you describe as “dissention” among the ranks, once Ulmer announced he would be running for sheriff, loosely defines a hostile work environment. By definition, an environment that can largely be traced back to ineffective managerial and/or supervisory positions that lack sufficient communication skills to efficiently run a department. That would be where your leadership skills were severely lacking, Giddings, when you knowingly admitted in your interview to losing control of your deputies.
Ulmer handled his questions with professionalism, tact and knowledge. Giddings, you sounded petty, authoritarian and out-of-touch with reality, which is exactly what my experiences with you have been. My vote is for Ulmer.
Mary Johnson
Lewiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.