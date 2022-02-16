Too bad Joe is so concerned about the Russian/Ukraine border that he has sent troops while our own border is wide open and our border patrol remains unaided. It’s hard to imagine how any thinking person can justify such anti-American action.

On another subject: Quarantine is the isolation of sick people.

Tyranny is the isolation of healthy people.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments