School Board 244 members who refuse to acknowledge the need for funding a gap levy? A School Board member who waves and uses a patron’s support letter as a stage prop for his anti-levy grandstanding? A School Board 244 member heckling meeting attendees to get out checkbooks and pay their property taxes to the SD 244 business manager? Unbelievable... but true.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.