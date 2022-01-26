School Board 244 members who refuse to acknowledge the need for funding a gap levy? A School Board member who waves and uses a patron’s support letter as a stage prop for his anti-levy grandstanding? A School Board 244 member heckling meeting attendees to get out checkbooks and pay their property taxes to the SD 244 business manager? Unbelievable... but true.

Shelley Dumas

Grangeville

