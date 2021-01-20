According to Idaho statute 18-4001, “Murder is the unlawful killing of a human being including, but not limited to, a human embryo or fetus,...". Thus it would appear that abortion is illegal in Idaho. However, it happens legally in Idaho because statute 18-4016 prohibits prosecution of the persons involved.
It appears that a certain bill may be introduced in the Idaho legislature this year: the Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act (or Idaho AHRA).
This bill treats born and unborn as equal, by applying the law equally, so that the sanctions in place for the killing of the born also apply to the killing of the unborn; in fulfillment of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment: “Nor [shall any State] deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws”.
The concept behind this legislation is that which has been the message of the pro-life movement from the beginning: The unborn are fully human, and fully entitled to the right to life as the born. Therefore, by moral necessity the unborn are entitled to the same protection under the law which the born receive.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
