So, Uncle Joe, the other lefties, and their media keep us focused on the Ukraine border while our own southern border, with unvetted thousands pouring through daily, is completely ignored. Smokescreen?
The media speaks of higher prices as inflation when, in fact, that is the result of inflation. The inflation took place months ago when all the “free” Covid money was dumped into the economy. All our money, whether in the bank, in our pockets, or buried in the back yard has been diluted. That is inflation. (Look it up in any old dictionary).
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
