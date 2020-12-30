I keep seeing opinions regarding the constitutionality of wearing masks. Many state governors require it and many seem afraid of the Republican party and just strongly recommend wearing them. What I don’t understand is why people are opposed to some state laws or mandates but not others? The state seems to want us to wear the masks to protect ourselves a little and others a lot. The state also wants us to be safer on roads so they mandate speed limits. Are speed limits constitutional? Shouldn’t I be able to travel the speed I think is safe for me on Idaho roads?
In 2019, Jefferson County District Court Judge ruled Kentucky speed limit laws unconstitutional after a motorist on Interstate 71 was ticketed for doing 93 in a 55 mph zone. At least in one state it is unconstitutional. Are either speed limits or mask mandates unconstitutional in Idaho?
In this country I think we have the courts to rule on constitutionality. Have mask mandates been declared unconstitutional by the courts or just by the court of public opinion?
And lastly from a 2020 Twin Falls TV station online article: “We have the right of free expression, but you (we) don’t have the right to infect other people with the disease,” said Richard Seamon, a constitutional law professor at the University of Idaho. “The U.S. Supreme Court has what is called ‘ordered liberty,’ meaning we have liberty, but we also have a social order and that we have to exercise that liberty within that framework of an orderly society, and an organized government and we do; we give up some of our rights so that we’re all safe and protected.”
I’m not opposed to most speed limits because if we had none, many drivers would probably disregard safety rules more than they do now. And until the courts rule mask mandates unconstitutional in Idaho, I see no reason for many to think such a rule is a communist plot, because if it is, then so are speed limits and I don’t see people protesting them.
Patrick Threewit
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.