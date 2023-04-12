This is in answer to Patrick Threewit’s latest letter [Free Press issue April 5]. His insistence that this is not and never has been a “Christian Nation” indicates how biased he is. This nation was born and raised with its foundation firmly rooted in Christian principles. It is obvious that Threewit despises Christianity. Apparently, he lets that attitude cloud his rhetoric. He said, “There are many gods in this world, even in the Christian heaven.”
Please don’t think Patrick has any factual basis for such a statement. In Webster’s dictionary, God is defined as a “supreme being ... omnipotent Creator ... ruler of the universe.” These definitions accurately reflect the Christian understanding of God. There is, and can only be one supreme, omnipotent Ruler. All other so-called gods are phony, bogus, demonic or pretenders. Jesus Christ is not God number two. He said, “If you have seen Me, you have seen the Father” (Yahweh). John 6:46. He declared He and God the Father were “One.”
