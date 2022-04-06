Vote again on a school levy? Do something about it! Vote in the state primary election for candidates whose record/platform clearly shows they’re addressing the state’s constitution, specifically, (in part) … “establish system of free schools” …. The Constitution states:
“Section 1. Legislature to establish a system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depends mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
I’ve asked these questions previously (on Feb. 18) of an interim school superintendent and received no response:
Why a “gap” between what the state pays and the actual cost of operating schools? Is the state not fully funding schools, as mandated by the constitution and ordered by the state supreme court? Has your district presented/enlisted county commissioners to impress upon state legislators/governor the need to fund public education, per the State Constitution? Has your district asked the legislators, two of whom reside locally in the Grangeville area, why they aren’t active in pursuing legislation that sets priority in making funding public schools, per the state constitution and state supreme court order? Are we, as taxpayers, already paying taxes to the state for education, and the state is using those dollars elsewhere, not adhering to the state constitution regarding fully funding education? If this is the case, why should taxpayers pay twice for public education?
Every elected official plays a role and can stimulate the next higher level to action by simply putting on record their invitations to meetings of the next level of officials.
89 of Idaho’s 115 school districts have supplemental levies. The Idaho Association of Counties (http://idcounties.org) whose endeavors include influencing state legislative priorities exists. What has your county commissioner(s) done through that organization to address school funding complying with the state’s constitution? A current Idaho County commissioner, former state legislator, should have an inkling of how the legislature works. Inform yourselves, explore the Association of Counties website, see the members, draw your own conclusions.
Garry Seloske
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.