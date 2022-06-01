On May 1, 1992, parents are scared, they have unanswered questions and then I hear a moan that is almost a scream coming from a nearby classroom. The first parent had gotten an answer they didn’t want to hear, their son had been killed. Lindhurst High School, Calif. was one of the earlier school shootings that took the lives of three students and a teacher; I was there because I was an elected trustee at that school district.
The event started a continuing personal nightmare that has continued to this day. On March 13, 1996, in Dunblane, Scotland 16 kindergarten students and their teacher were murdered. On Oct. 6, 2006, in Lancaster County, Pa., at a one-room Amish School, many students were shot and five girls, ages six to 13, killed. In an Amish school, perhaps the most peaceful community in our nation; I keep asking myself, what have we become?
For me, the most important answer to that question is the unintended consequence of the removal of prayer from our public schools. To state it another way, what has taken the place of a daily reminder of basic rules (the Ten Commandments) and that there are consequences, even after death? We are now reaping the results of this void.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
