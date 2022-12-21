Grangeville schools taught me. Clearwater Valley Schools educated my children. That, along with my long residence in the Clearwater Valley, gives me a wide perspective on local school district history and the needs of the children in all three areas.

After review and without any reservation I state, Skip Brandt’s and Greg Johnson’s plan to unite Kamiah and Kooskia schools is a worthy goal. This plan should be implemented as soon as possible.

