Grangeville schools taught me. Clearwater Valley Schools educated my children. That, along with my long residence in the Clearwater Valley, gives me a wide perspective on local school district history and the needs of the children in all three areas.
After review and without any reservation I state, Skip Brandt’s and Greg Johnson’s plan to unite Kamiah and Kooskia schools is a worthy goal. This plan should be implemented as soon as possible.
The schools asked us repeatedly to vote for additional funding and to encourage the legislature to improve funding. Now, the school should let us vote on how to best use available funding. This plan will even out the tax base and keep the money close to home.
A former principal and a former school board member, both from the Kooskia area, have told me that Clearwater Valley does not get hand-me-downs, less than, or second best compared to Grangeville. That is simply false. A simple comparison of the facilities, the curriculum, and the extracurricular offerings prove it. I have experienced it.
Combining Clearwater Valley and Kamiah schools is an idea that needs to come to fruition. It will improve customer service in Kamiah and Kooskia, with the students being the customers.
