Here is one of the many reasons I feel lucky to live in North Central Idaho.
On July 12, the Idaho Department of Correction’s transport bus, which moves incarcerated people to and from jails and prisons in Idaho, overheated going up the White Bird Grade.
The IDOC transport team needed help. As always, our local government partners were quick to respond.
Idaho County Undersheriff Brian Hewson and Grangeville Police Chief Joe Newman and his officers provided security while the situation got sorted out.
Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran contacted the Cottonwood School District, which sent a school bus to pick up the 24 incarcerated people who were aboard. They were transported to North Idaho Correctional Institution.
Officers from Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino moved some of the men to their facility. Deputies from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office moved one man to their jail.
You could say the response to the IDOC transport team’s call for help is unremarkable. For years, local agencies in our area have quietly worked together to solve problems.
But against the backdrop of national headlines that scream stories about divided communities and broken government, I’m reminded of how proud I am to live and work here.
Aaron Krieger, warden
North Idaho Correctional Institution
