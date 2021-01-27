Masks that protect against Covid-19 infection have been maligned by opinion page writers. Many disparage masks by turning this health issue into a political one. Some claim that Covid-19 is no worse than the common cold. Though true for many non-elderly, telling that to the family of the 41-year-old Louisiana Congressman-elect killed by Covid-19 would be a cruel insult. Many with no pre-existing health conditions suffer terribly from this disease, especially non-whites.
Some complain they can’t understand the speech of a masked person. Fair enough. I encounter maskless store clerks who can’t understand me, and other ones who can. Perhaps the formers’ hearing is helped by reading lips, and the latter don’t need to. For the former, I step back extra and remove my mask and speak.
The largely maskless rodeo crowd at Grangeville’s Border Days celebration resulted in few, if any, infections. It’s self-evident that outdoor air and people largely not facing one another offered protection against infection, for that coronavirus strain. But unmasked people up-close indoors clearly leads to disease spread.
We all might learn from Fox News’ excellent, live demonstration videos on masks: “Which Masks Work Best” and another by Bill Nye, both at https://fox8.com/news/not-that-hard-to-understand-bill-nye-breaks-down-why-everyone-needs-to-wear-masks/
America has long been a nation that’s sent troops and aid to others around the world, yet nowadays we are a country with citizens unwilling to help ourselves by temporarily wearing a mask in some places. This health issue is not a political one, and it merits compassion and mutual consideration.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
