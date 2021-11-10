Fellow constituents, superintendents, curriculum directors and principals,
On behalf of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC), the following sub-committee is reaching out to ask that you seriously consider utilizing the Hillsdale 1776 program in your schools. ICRCC has deliberately reviewed and examined this program and found it to be an exceptional means of combating Marxist, Progressive, and Socialist ideals cropping up in public and private education around the nation. A shared love and strong value for history, our local students and their education, their teachers, and their impact (future and current) on society, has inspired, in us, a grave concern for the “un-American” values that are suffocating students of every age. This is especially true of CRT, racism, and the current fad to erase and rewrite history and its monuments.
We strongly promote, advocate for, and encourage the use of this program as an essential history class for students K-12. At the end is a link of the program for you to review. We would also like to meet with you in person and will be following up with a phone call to schedule a time where we might discuss further particulars on this program. With your approval, we would also like to help brainstorm a method for proper implementation of this program for the ease of the school districts and their staff. We ask that you seriously consider this request, and we respectfully thank you for your time and focus. We look forward to hearing from you soon.
Elizabeth Hicks
Writing for the ICRCC
