Regarding the letter of Al Bolden on June 8. In his very last paragraph, he uses a word which is a common profanity. As Al sees it, of course, the word is perfectly appropriate. But this is not how a holy God sees it. And so, Jesus remarked in the gospel accounts, that it is not what goes into a man that defiles him, but rather it is what comes out of a man that defiles him. A person can eat out of a garbage can and that doesn’t defile him. But if that person uses a cuss word, as Al did, this word comes straight from the heart and soul, defiling that person and qualifying that person for eternal hell.
Al, I remember from a few years ago at Christmas time, the hatred you expressed in a public letter for all those who you felt did not observe Christmas correctly. And now we see the very public cuss word coming forth from you. So therefore, Al, I would like to ask you to repent of your whole hateful, profane attitude and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Savior. Stop being a hypocrite and turn your life over to Christ. Those people you hate so much are people for whom Christ died.
Also, Al, I notice in your letter not only your hatred and profanity, but I notice your “prejudice.” You have great respect for former representative Giddings, who served in a combat zone, but in your prejudice and bigotry you have no criticism at all for your hero, former president Trump, who took great pains to avoid all military service in his younger days because, supposedly, he had “bone spurs” on his ankle.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.