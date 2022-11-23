Well, here we go again with Jay Maxner [letter, Free Press issue Nov. 16] and his rampage of calling everyone or anyone who disagrees with his belief a Marxist. He makes accusations that Gretchen Wissner and I are engaged in the destruction of our culture and society and cites the planks of the Communist Manifesto, that he says Gretchen supports. Central banking, graduated income tax, and just about everything or anything else he disagrees with, including any university town or campus because they support liberalism.
You know Jay, you sound just like Senator Joe McCarthy, who lent his name to McCarthyism. He too made outlandish accusations without any proof or evidence and practiced character assassinations on people that ruined their lives. (Not that I’m worried a right-wing crackpot like you could wield such influence). Like yourself, he accused people of being Marxist and communist sympathizers without providing any evidence, other than your unhinged beliefs. He was ultimately censored by his fellow senators.
