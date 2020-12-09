The Free Press recently gave the Syringa Hospital Board of Trustees considerable coverage. From this I learned Syringa has ‘utilized $1.57 million in HHS stimulus funds.” And that the “widespread use of masks helps prevent the transmission of COVID-19.” I get COVID is very profitable for them. But the use of mask for prevention is not so obvious to me.
Did they ever consider the wearing of a mask could be the problem? Everyone I see pulls out a used mask and puts it on. They are touching both sides of a used mask. The inner side containing all the exhaled trapped viruses/germs/bacteria the body is attempting to rid itself of. Then the outer side containing all that the lungs inhaling pull into the mask (or by one’s hands touching the mask). This includes COVID. Then they touch car keys, handrails, toilet handles, etc. Later, they remove the mask repeating the process. Often placing it in their pockets to use again. The improper use of a mask is ensuring the spread of the virus, not preventing the widespread transmission of it.
The COVID virus is admitted to arriving in the USA by November. This means New York went for four months without using masks until their first of March shutdown spike. Now the virus is spiking again despite nine months of mask use. The same for Italy. Doesn’t sound like obvious widespread mask prevention to me.
The obvious is a mask will never work against a micrometer virus for it was never designed. My wearing a cloth mask to keep you from getting virus exposure when I sneeze is like me putting up a chain link fence to keep the mosquitos in my yard from going into your yard.
And last, if you are making money from the virus and COVID deaths, why are you trying to stop it? The only possible answer is, you seeing me as someone in need of you, rather than a free man responsible for myself.
Gene Foss
Norfolk, Va.
