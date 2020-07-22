The U.S.F.S. needs to be congratulated. A little history and I will explain why.
In the 1970s our economy was doing great, we were logging, and jobs were readily available.
Then along came the Department of Environmental Quality who made wigwam burners, which were being used by mills to dispose of wood waste, illegal as they were putting too much untreated smoke into the atmosphere, which in turn put too much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which is the number one source of climate change, which is very real no matter what the U.S.F.S. says, and it will get worse if something is not done. Immediately.
Then along comes the modern U.S. F.S. of the 1990s who stated that the forests were getting too overgrown and they would do controlled burns and let some fires burn to thin the forests.
What is the difference between the smoke the mills were putting out and the fires that the forests service sets or lets burn? I thought smoke was smoke, or does the Forest Service have a special permit saying their smoke is OK?
Plus the fact that I was taught that trees and plants require carbon dioxide to grow, which means that they are furnishing one of the things that promotes brush and small tree growth, and the fact that forests destroyed by fire controlled or a wildfire will never take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere again.
Our forests are so badly overgrown due to this type of thinking that you can’t walk thru them, and the creek banks are overgrown that you can’t get through them to go fishing. Our rivers are slowly drying up due to the forests being overgrown with small trees and brush, which takes lots of water, which in turn are slowly destroying our wild salmon.
Yes, the U.S.F.S. needs congratulated for making the general public believe that controlled burns and letting forests fires burn is the way to manage a forest. Thank goodness there are still some commonsense people who realize this is wrong, but unfortunately, they are not managing the forests. Just the people who are interested in money, strictly money.
Leonard Wallace
New Meadows
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.