I know religion has been used to promote and excuse horrific events throughout history, but Don and Charlotte DeArmond [May 19 issue] using the Bible to defend the heinous act by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who exposed the identity of a young rape victim in Boise, is beyond disgusting. It is inexcusable!

Dixie Johnson

Grangeville

