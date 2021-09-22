I am grateful to this newspaper for still allowing free speech and the great letters concerning the Covid-19 vaccine debate. I, too, have chosen not to receive the vaccine, not out of ignorance, but because I am “following the science.” I had the virus about 18 months ago and now have natural immunity. According to studies, especially the one conducted in Israel, I am 27 times more protected from infection than anyone receiving the vaccine. Twenty-seven times more protected. And there are hundreds of thousands of others who have had the virus and recovered. But this administration and the big tech companies are silencing this fact. Those of us with natural immunity do not need an experimental drug with grave side effects that has injured and killed thousands of people.
I am angered that this administration continues to push this vaccine for young people when young people are not in a high-risk group. Young men especially are six times greater at risk for myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) than from suffering ill effects of the virus. Why is this fact not being revealed? And why won’t anyone step up to the plate and assume liability for this? Myocarditis is only one side effect. There are many, many others.
This picture starts to make sense when one certain puzzle piece is put in place. The manufacture and distribution of this vaccine has made billionaires of numerous investors. The debate is no longer a public health issue. The FDA has refused to approve a booster shot being pushed by this administration, but a spokesperson has announced that the push will continue.
As Hitler launched his invasion of Europe during World War II, citizens of neighboring countries felt confident and safe from persecution. Blind compliance brought the “yellow star of David” to mark people, the forfeiture of homes and property, and finally, extermination at the death camps. Those who fail to study history will be doomed to repeat it.
This debate is an issue of life and death, but it’s not about a virus.
Roxanne Hicks
Kooskia
