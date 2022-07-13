This letter is in response to the letter from the senators and representatives in the Free Press June 29 issue about the VA’s website. This website has been messed up for years, and these people are just figuring it out now? All of this is just a bunch of political posturing in an attempt to get votes for reelection.
I am a veteran and cannot get to talk to the secretary of the VA. If you are a vet, you cannot get his phone number, but they can. But they won’t do it for you if you have a problem with the VA. They just turn it over to the V.F.W. or the DAV in Boise.
I have a legitimate problem with records to back it up, and so does the Air Force, but they deny it and even called me a liar. The DAV office in Boise won’t answer the phone and you can’t even leave a message. Also, neither Risch nor Crapo will return my phone calls.
I’m sure there are other vets out there with the same kind of problems who need answers; that is why we need new people in D.C.
James Ruff
Harpster
