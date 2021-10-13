Patrons of Mountain View School District No. 244 have an opportunity in the upcoming school board election to vote for an outstanding candidate, Vince Rundhaug.
Vince grew up in the public education system at all levels, including an education at the University of Idaho.
He and his wife have two successful grown sons whom they raised in both private and public schools.
He has served on numerous private and civic boards and knows how to be respectful and conduct himself at meetings.
He has a background in business, both working at the corporate level and owning his own business, therefore knowing finances and budgeting.
He believes firmly in the U.S. Constitution and has strong Christian and moral values.
You will be able to count on Vince to study the issues in depth and listen to both sides before making his own thoughtful decision.
It is rare that we have a candidate who will give this much dedication and will consider the students and patrons his highest priority.
Please join me in voting for Vince Rundhaug.
Bruce Walker
Grangeville
